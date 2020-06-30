2716 63rd Ave SE

Amenities

Have you ever lived in a brand new house? Here’s your chance. This gorgeous 1940’s cottage was just completely remodeled and is spectacular! Located on the northwest tip of Mercer Island, the location in coveted “East Seattle” neighborhood cannot be beat. Minutes to downtown Seattle and Downtown Bellevue and just 3 blocks from 4 public beach parks. What the 1 bedroom 1 bath lacks in size, it more than makes up in style. You’ll also love the large front yard & deck and the backyard patio. The landlord is a licensed real estate broker.