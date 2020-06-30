All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 2716 63rd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
2716 63rd Ave SE
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

2716 63rd Ave SE

2716 63rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2716 63rd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
East Seattle

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Have you ever lived in a brand new house? Here’s your chance. This gorgeous 1940’s cottage was just completely remodeled and is spectacular! Located on the northwest tip of Mercer Island, the location in coveted “East Seattle” neighborhood cannot be beat. Minutes to downtown Seattle and Downtown Bellevue and just 3 blocks from 4 public beach parks. What the 1 bedroom 1 bath lacks in size, it more than makes up in style. You’ll also love the large front yard & deck and the backyard patio. The landlord is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have any available units?
2716 63rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 2716 63rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2716 63rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 63rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 63rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 63rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mercer Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College