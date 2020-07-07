8706 68th Ave NE

Amenities

Spacious Marysville home-Available now! - Property Id: 182935



Great Marysville location, this is a spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage and is available now! One level home with living room, great room with dining area, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry hook-ups in garage. The home also features a fully fenced large backyard with entertainment size deck.



*Pets negotiable with additional non-refundable pet deposit per pet. *Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage

*No smoking

No Pets Allowed



