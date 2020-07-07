All apartments in Marysville
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:45 PM

8315 29th Pl NE

8315 29th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

8315 29th Pl NE, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Newly Constructed 5 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home available for move in 12/01 in Marysville! Loaded with Amenities! Lake Stevens School District!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,485

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet where applicable | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: No pet allowed (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,495 | Security Deposit $2,495 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Fenced Backyard, Granite Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 29th Pl NE have any available units?
8315 29th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8315 29th Pl NE have?
Some of 8315 29th Pl NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 29th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
8315 29th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 29th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8315 29th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 8315 29th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 8315 29th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 8315 29th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 29th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 29th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 8315 29th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 8315 29th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 8315 29th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 29th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8315 29th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

