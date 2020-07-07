8315 29th Pl NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction pet friendly

Newly Constructed 5 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home available for move in 12/01 in Marysville! Loaded with Amenities! Lake Stevens School District!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,485



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet where applicable | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: No pet allowed (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,495 | Security Deposit $2,495 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Fenced Backyard, Granite Counter Tops, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen