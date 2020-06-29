6926 Grove St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Rambler backing a Gorgeous Green Belt off Grove Street - The perfect rambler for those nature lovers. This 1400 sqft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rambler is central to Marysville with access to all the essentials. This home has forced air heat, it backs to a beautiful greenbelt with big beautiful tree's and lots of wild life. This home has a big deck for entertaining that opens from the Living or Dining room as well the master bedroom and over looks the creek below. Custom ceiling heights. Custom door heights and widths.



No Pets/No Smoking



PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE



YOU MUST SEE THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.



No Pets Allowed



