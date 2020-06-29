All apartments in Marysville
6926 Grove St

6926 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

6926 Grove Street, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Rambler backing a Gorgeous Green Belt off Grove Street - The perfect rambler for those nature lovers. This 1400 sqft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rambler is central to Marysville with access to all the essentials. This home has forced air heat, it backs to a beautiful greenbelt with big beautiful tree's and lots of wild life. This home has a big deck for entertaining that opens from the Living or Dining room as well the master bedroom and over looks the creek below. Custom ceiling heights. Custom door heights and widths.

No Pets/No Smoking

PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE

YOU MUST SEE THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5410449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 Grove St have any available units?
6926 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 6926 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
6926 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 Grove St pet-friendly?
No, 6926 Grove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 6926 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 6926 Grove St offers parking.
Does 6926 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6926 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 Grove St have a pool?
No, 6926 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 6926 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 6926 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6926 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6926 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6926 Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
