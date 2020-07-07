6731 37th Street Northeast

Amenities

This 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath home is updated and spacious. The main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace & lots of natural light, open kitchen with stainless appliances, tile countertops. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms with a master suite that includes a 5 piece bath, walk-in closet & vaulted ceilings. There is a bonus room, a bedroom, and full bath downstairs, ceiling fans throughout and AIR CONDITIONING!!! This home is a MUST-SEE with its two decks and views.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Tenant to pay all utilities ( Electric, Gas, Garbage Water/Sewer)



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $7,650.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.