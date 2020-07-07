All apartments in Marysville
6731 37th Street Northeast
Last updated April 13 2019 at 6:23 AM

6731 37th Street Northeast

6731 37th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6731 37th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath home is updated and spacious. The main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace & lots of natural light, open kitchen with stainless appliances, tile countertops. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms with a master suite that includes a 5 piece bath, walk-in closet & vaulted ceilings. There is a bonus room, a bedroom, and full bath downstairs, ceiling fans throughout and AIR CONDITIONING!!! This home is a MUST-SEE with its two decks and views.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now
Tenant to pay all utilities ( Electric, Gas, Garbage Water/Sewer)

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $7,650.00

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

