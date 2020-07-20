Amenities

6341 42nd St NE Available 06/05/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Home - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-Story house located off Sunnyside Blvd. in Marysville. This house sits on a nice size lot, with a wooded-green belt in the backyard. Entry way opens into large living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are open to each other. The kitchen features all appliances and a pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has a walk in closet and full bathroom. The laundry room is also upstairs (hook ups only). 2-car garage. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. AB/PTS/KIO



