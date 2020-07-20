All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 6341 42nd St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6341 42nd St NE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:23 PM

6341 42nd St NE

6341 42nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6341 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6341 42nd St NE Available 06/05/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2-Story Home - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-Story house located off Sunnyside Blvd. in Marysville. This house sits on a nice size lot, with a wooded-green belt in the backyard. Entry way opens into large living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are open to each other. The kitchen features all appliances and a pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs, master has a walk in closet and full bathroom. The laundry room is also upstairs (hook ups only). 2-car garage. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. AB/PTS/KIO

(RLNE4827216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 42nd St NE have any available units?
6341 42nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 42nd St NE have?
Some of 6341 42nd St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 42nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
6341 42nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 42nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6341 42nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 6341 42nd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 6341 42nd St NE offers parking.
Does 6341 42nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 42nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 42nd St NE have a pool?
No, 6341 42nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 6341 42nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 6341 42nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 42nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 42nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College