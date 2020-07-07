All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 6308 70th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6308 70th St NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

6308 70th St NE

6308 70th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6308 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in quiet neighborhood - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath tri-level home. On the main level you will find the living room and dining room, then walk right into the kitchen with breakfast bar. Just down the stairs is a large family room with a gas fireplace, also includes 1/2 bath/laundry room. Next, walk out the sliding door access to the back patio and fenced in yard. Head upstairs to find the two additional bedrooms alongside the master bedroom with master bath and large walk in closet. This home also includes a two car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. One Small Pet. Nonsmoking. KB/CS

(RLNE5317671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 70th St NE have any available units?
6308 70th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 70th St NE have?
Some of 6308 70th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 70th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
6308 70th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 70th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 70th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 6308 70th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 6308 70th St NE offers parking.
Does 6308 70th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 70th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 70th St NE have a pool?
No, 6308 70th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 6308 70th St NE have accessible units?
No, 6308 70th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 70th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 70th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarysville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College