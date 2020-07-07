All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6110 75th Drive North East
Last updated July 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

6110 75th Drive North East

6110 75th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6110 75th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome to another contemporary home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 6110 75th Dr NE Marysville WA. Vaulted ceilings, lots of big windows & hardwood floors, 2 propane fireplaces, 32'x36' w/10 doors & 11' ceiling, plenty of room for all your toys & more. 2 extra rooms, can be used as office. Rent is $2500 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID& paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

