6110 75th Drive North East

Amenities
Welcome to another contemporary home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 6110 75th Dr NE Marysville WA. Vaulted ceilings, lots of big windows & hardwood floors, 2 propane fireplaces, 32'x36' w/10 doors & 11' ceiling, plenty of room for all your toys & more. 2 extra rooms, can be used as office. Rent is $2500 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID& paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064