6109 55th Ave NE

Amenities

garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Marysville! - Must see! This large 1757 Sq ft home offers, 3 bdrms, 2.5 bath, Master and Den on the main floor! 2 bedrooms and office space up, 2.5 bath, Open concept kitchen, Dining room and Living room complete with corner fireplace! Solid raised panel cabinets with crown molding, tile counter tops with deco backsplash, huge pantry, stainless and black appliances! 3 car garage with openers, Gas fireplace, furnace an water tank. Private backyard which is fully fenced. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets. Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing! First months rent and deposit moves you in!



(RLNE5904222)