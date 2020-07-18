All apartments in Marysville
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

6109 55th Ave NE

6109 55th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6109 55th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Marysville! - Must see! This large 1757 Sq ft home offers, 3 bdrms, 2.5 bath, Master and Den on the main floor! 2 bedrooms and office space up, 2.5 bath, Open concept kitchen, Dining room and Living room complete with corner fireplace! Solid raised panel cabinets with crown molding, tile counter tops with deco backsplash, huge pantry, stainless and black appliances! 3 car garage with openers, Gas fireplace, furnace an water tank. Private backyard which is fully fenced. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets. Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing! First months rent and deposit moves you in!

(RLNE5904222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 55th Ave NE have any available units?
6109 55th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 6109 55th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6109 55th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 55th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6109 55th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 55th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 55th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
