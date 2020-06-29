5902 106th Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* Cheerful and bright rambler with fully fenced back yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is warm and inviting and features open living room, kitchen and dining spaces with vaulted ceilings! You will find beautiful, recently redone hardwood floors in the living area and newer kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. The backyard offers plenty of privacy and is fully fenced. The home is conveniently located, close to I-5 and Hwy 9.



*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2 nd

months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5388513)