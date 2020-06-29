All apartments in Marysville
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

5902 106th Place NE

5902 106th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5902 106th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*WINTER MOVE-IN SPECIAL* Cheerful and bright rambler with fully fenced back yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is warm and inviting and features open living room, kitchen and dining spaces with vaulted ceilings! You will find beautiful, recently redone hardwood floors in the living area and newer kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. The backyard offers plenty of privacy and is fully fenced. The home is conveniently located, close to I-5 and Hwy 9.

*Approved applicants who are able to move in before January 1, 2020 will receive $500 off their 2 nd
months rent and a payment plan for security deposits.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5388513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 106th Place NE have any available units?
5902 106th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 5902 106th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
5902 106th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 106th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 106th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 5902 106th Place NE offer parking?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 5902 106th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 106th Place NE have a pool?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 5902 106th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 106th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 106th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 106th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

