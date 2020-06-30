All apartments in Marysville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5614 124th Place NE

5614 124th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5614 124th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Shoultes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded and move in ready 4 bed 3 bath home w/ 2 car garage & fully fenced backyard - This spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is fully upgraded throughout! On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms, dining room, full size bathroom and a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, custom mill-work and laminate flooring. The master bedroom suite is complete with private master bath, walk in closet and second closet. Downstairs you will the 4th bedroom, full bathroom, laundry hook ups, large bonus room and 2 car garage. The fully fenced backyard offers a huge entertainment size deck, private backyard, storage shed and extra parking behind the fence gate. This is an amazing home offering vaulted ceilings, large windows, french doors, custom mill-work, upgraded appliances, 2 car garage and so much more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5506792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

