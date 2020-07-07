5324 129th Place NE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Upgraded & move in ready 3 bed 2 bath home - This spacious and updated 3 bed 2 bath home is move in ready! On the main level you will find the living room, nook and upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Downstairs you will find a private bedroom, full bathroom and laundry closet. Upstairs are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and second full size bathroom. Hardwood floors, painted white mill work, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, fully fenced backyard and so much more make this a great home.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



