Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5324 129th Place NE

5324 129th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5324 129th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Shoultes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upgraded & move in ready 3 bed 2 bath home - This spacious and updated 3 bed 2 bath home is move in ready! On the main level you will find the living room, nook and upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Downstairs you will find a private bedroom, full bathroom and laundry closet. Upstairs are the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and second full size bathroom. Hardwood floors, painted white mill work, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, fully fenced backyard and so much more make this a great home.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 129th Place NE have any available units?
5324 129th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 5324 129th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
5324 129th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 129th Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 5324 129th Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 5324 129th Place NE offer parking?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 5324 129th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 129th Place NE have a pool?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 5324 129th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 129th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 129th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 129th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
