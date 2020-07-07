5126 138th St NE

Amenities

Welcome home to beautiful North Marysville. This unit has just been listed and is a Mother-In-Law style Living space complete with Huge Full Kitchen, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Brand New Carpets, Paint and More. This is the perfect space for Someone looking for a rural feel within City Limits. Located within walking distance of Shoultes Elementary School, Parks, Entertainment, Shopping, Dining and more! Self Access Showings are available for your Safety and Convenience. No Need to Meet an Agent to view this Unit. There is a tenant in the Main House-Please maintain Social Distancing when viewing the property. Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies



