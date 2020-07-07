All apartments in Marysville
5126 138th St NE
5126 138th St NE

5126 138th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5126 138th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Shoultes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Welcome home to beautiful North Marysville. This unit has just been listed and is a Mother-In-Law style Living space complete with Huge Full Kitchen, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Brand New Carpets, Paint and More. This is the perfect space for Someone looking for a rural feel within City Limits. Located within walking distance of Shoultes Elementary School, Parks, Entertainment, Shopping, Dining and more! Self Access Showings are available for your Safety and Convenience. No Need to Meet an Agent to view this Unit. There is a tenant in the Main House-Please maintain Social Distancing when viewing the property. Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Extra Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 138th St NE have any available units?
5126 138th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 138th St NE have?
Some of 5126 138th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 138th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
5126 138th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 138th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 138th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 5126 138th St NE offer parking?
No, 5126 138th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 5126 138th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 138th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 138th St NE have a pool?
No, 5126 138th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 5126 138th St NE have accessible units?
No, 5126 138th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 138th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 138th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

