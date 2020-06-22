3915 88th St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning

Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units. 2 car garage, fenced yard, large deck off dining room, living & family room, lots of storage. This house is a must see! Tenant must show proof of Renters insurance for the length of the lease. Home Security System available.



No Pets/No Smoking



Please Drive by this location before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!



