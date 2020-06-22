All apartments in Marysville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3915 88th St NE

3915 88th Street Northeast · (360) 659-7032
Location

3915 88th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Pinewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3915 88th St NE · Avail. now

$2,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units. 2 car garage, fenced yard, large deck off dining room, living & family room, lots of storage. This house is a must see! Tenant must show proof of Renters insurance for the length of the lease. Home Security System available.

No Pets/No Smoking

Please Drive by this location before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!

(RLNE3343029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 88th St NE have any available units?
3915 88th St NE has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 88th St NE have?
Some of 3915 88th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 88th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3915 88th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 88th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3915 88th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 3915 88th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3915 88th St NE does offer parking.
Does 3915 88th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 88th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 88th St NE have a pool?
No, 3915 88th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3915 88th St NE have accessible units?
No, 3915 88th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 88th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 88th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
