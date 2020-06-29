Amenities

all utils included garage walk in closets ceiling fan clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub internet access

Sunnyside Heights Home! Floor features open Great Room and Kitchen, large walk in pantry, Mudroom with storage and 1st Flr BR/Den next to 3/4 BA with tub-size shower. High ceilings and large windows complete this well thought out plan. Walk in closets in Master Suite with spa-like elegant tile shower and luxurious freestanding lounge tub. Upper lever 3 other BR. Lower level BR, Bonus Room and Full Bath and another Kitchen! Sliding Door to Fenced Backyard. New House! Epoxy garage floors in 3-Vehicle Garage.New House! Fantastic view of Port Gardner Bay. Must see !!



No Smoking, No Pets. Gas heat, Ceiling Fans, and all Utilities paid by tenant (W/S/G, Electrical, Gas, Cable/Wi-Fi, Phone, Security). Lawn care may be negotiated into rent. Available January 22, 2020.



Terms: 12-month lease, upon lease signing a Full Month's Rent, $3100 Security Deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $43-65 Application Fee for all over 18 years old. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for access info and application process. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent.



The address is 3710 61st Dr NE, Marysville 98270 located off Sunnyside Blvd NE at NE 37th Pl NE, turn towards the water and turn Right on 61st Dr NE.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk.



Copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports.