3710 61ST Dr NE

3710 61st Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

3710 61st Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Sunnyside

Amenities

all utils included
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Sunnyside Heights Home! Floor features open Great Room and Kitchen, large walk in pantry, Mudroom with storage and 1st Flr BR/Den next to 3/4 BA with tub-size shower. High ceilings and large windows complete this well thought out plan. Walk in closets in Master Suite with spa-like elegant tile shower and luxurious freestanding lounge tub. Upper lever 3 other BR. Lower level BR, Bonus Room and Full Bath and another Kitchen! Sliding Door to Fenced Backyard. New House! Epoxy garage floors in 3-Vehicle Garage.New House! Fantastic view of Port Gardner Bay. Must see !!

No Smoking, No Pets. Gas heat, Ceiling Fans, and all Utilities paid by tenant (W/S/G, Electrical, Gas, Cable/Wi-Fi, Phone, Security). Lawn care may be negotiated into rent. Available January 22, 2020.

Terms: 12-month lease, upon lease signing a Full Month's Rent, $3100 Security Deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $43-65 Application Fee for all over 18 years old. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for access info and application process. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent.

The address is 3710 61st Dr NE, Marysville 98270 located off Sunnyside Blvd NE at NE 37th Pl NE, turn towards the water and turn Right on 61st Dr NE.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk.

Copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 61ST Dr NE have any available units?
3710 61ST Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 61ST Dr NE have?
Some of 3710 61ST Dr NE's amenities include all utils included, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 61ST Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3710 61ST Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 61ST Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 3710 61ST Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 3710 61ST Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3710 61ST Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3710 61ST Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 61ST Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 61ST Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3710 61ST Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3710 61ST Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3710 61ST Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 61ST Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 61ST Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

