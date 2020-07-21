3106 74th Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Sunny Side Neighborhood! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath gorgeous home! - Sunny Side! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home! Main floor offers wood flooring throughout, spacious kitchen w/ss appliances, access to backyard, family room w/open concept. Great location to enjoy everything Marysville & Lake Stevens has to offer. Marysville School District.

Terms: 18-20 month lease avail., 1st and $2500 security deposit. Pets considered case by case with additional $300 security deposit and $300 non-refundable fee. If you have questions about the property or terms please call Tricia Jacobs | Property Manager @ (360) 223-1100. If you would like to view the home or discuss rental criteria call Lexi Parenteau @ 360-629-3888



Showings by appt only.

Landlord does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee $50.00 per person over the age of 18.



(RLNE2788067)