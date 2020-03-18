All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 14606 67th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
14606 67th Ave NE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

14606 67th Ave NE

14606 67th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14606 67th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Bridle Meadows Estate Home - Move-In Special: $500 off first months rent!

Have your own forest!! Bridle Meadows Estate Home on 13 Acre Home site. Nestled in native evergreens. Covered porch opens to gran foyer, french doors lead to den w/closet. Great room 2/stone fireplace and custom built-ins. Gourmet slab quartz island kitchen w/ built in SS appliances. Full wood wrapped windows throughout. Huge vaulted bonus room. Luxury master suite, 5-piece bath, 3-car garage, and two beautiful walking paths to 6 acres of cleared farmland. Pets considered on case by case basis. GCJ/KB

(RLNE5098183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 67th Ave NE have any available units?
14606 67th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14606 67th Ave NE have?
Some of 14606 67th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 67th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14606 67th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 67th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14606 67th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14606 67th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14606 67th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14606 67th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14606 67th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 67th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14606 67th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14606 67th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14606 67th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 67th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14606 67th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College