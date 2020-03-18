1415 8th ST

Amenities

Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they break. Covered front porch, large fenced yard, Convenient location in town. Can walk to stores and restaurants.



NO PETS & No Smoking!!!



DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS UNIT WITH A DELTA AGENT.



PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.



