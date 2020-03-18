All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 1415 8th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
1415 8th ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1415 8th ST

1415 8th Street · (360) 659-7032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1415 8th ST · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they break. Covered front porch, large fenced yard, Convenient location in town. Can walk to stores and restaurants.

NO PETS & No Smoking!!!

DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS UNIT WITH A DELTA AGENT.

PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4760061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 8th ST have any available units?
1415 8th ST has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 1415 8th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1415 8th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 8th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1415 8th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 1415 8th ST offer parking?
No, 1415 8th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1415 8th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 8th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 8th ST have a pool?
No, 1415 8th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1415 8th ST have accessible units?
No, 1415 8th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 8th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 8th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 8th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 8th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1415 8th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity