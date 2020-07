Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available March 1st for Move-IN! Newly Updated-Newer carpet and Paint throughout! New Stove and Fridge! 3 Bedroom-HUGE master with Walk in Closet and attached full bath. Upper Laundry Room (hook ups). Large two car garage. Must See!**THIS HOME IS NOT ON "CRAIGSLIST", IF FOUND ON "CRAIGSLIST" IT IS A SCAM**