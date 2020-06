Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large Marysville 2-story - Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2 story home, Brand New Stainless Steel appliances and Brand new carpet throughout and New Paint, Large living & family room, gas heat & fireplace, large fenced back yard, dining room and washer & dryer hook-ups.



No Smoking and absolutely NO PETS!!!!



Please Drive By Location before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985396)