Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated

Available July 1! Newly updated duplex, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bathroom has shower and laundry room. New flooring, paint, tile in bathrooms. One car attached manual garage door. Limited Parking to TWO VEHICLES--NO EXCEPTIONS--Rent includes water and sewer. NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

*Pictures are of adjoining unit and while similar updates will be done, colors and finishes may be different.