Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Rambler House - Rambler house, living room, open kitchen w/ dining area, electric heat, w/d hook ups, newer paint, large yard, SMALL dog neg, 1138 sqft, MONTH TO MONTH ONLY

SHOP IN BACK NOT INCLUDED



No Smoking



PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!!



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4401657)