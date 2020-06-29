5953 Grove St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

One-Level Duplex conveniently located off Grove St., features 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with an Open Concept floorplan, Living and Dining rooms flow well into a Large Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Brand New Stove/Range. This home has Beautiful Floors and Large Windows for plenty of Natural Light. Dining room has a Sliding Glass door leading out to the Deck and Fully-Fenced yard which backs a Green Belt for extra privacy, and includes a Fire-Pit area and an Open Shed to store your seasoned wood or other items. In-Unit Washer/Dryer and an attached Two-Car Garage. Located in the Marysville School District and less than 5 min walk to the Marysville Library. This home has easy access to HWY 9 and I-5. Minutes away from the commercial district means Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment are a short commute away. Self- Access Showings are available for your Convenience and Safety. Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Fenced Backyard, Fire Pit, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Two-Car Garage