Marysville, WA
5953 Grove St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5953 Grove St

5953 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

5953 Grove Street, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
One-Level Duplex conveniently located off Grove St., features 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with an Open Concept floorplan, Living and Dining rooms flow well into a Large Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Brand New Stove/Range. This home has Beautiful Floors and Large Windows for plenty of Natural Light. Dining room has a Sliding Glass door leading out to the Deck and Fully-Fenced yard which backs a Green Belt for extra privacy, and includes a Fire-Pit area and an Open Shed to store your seasoned wood or other items. In-Unit Washer/Dryer and an attached Two-Car Garage. Located in the Marysville School District and less than 5 min walk to the Marysville Library. This home has easy access to HWY 9 and I-5. Minutes away from the commercial district means Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment are a short commute away. Self- Access Showings are available for your Convenience and Safety. Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,895 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Fenced Backyard, Fire Pit, Stainless Steel Refridgerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Two-Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 Grove St have any available units?
5953 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5953 Grove St have?
Some of 5953 Grove St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5953 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
5953 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5953 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 5953 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 5953 Grove St offers parking.
Does 5953 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5953 Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 Grove St have a pool?
No, 5953 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 5953 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 5953 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.

