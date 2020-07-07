All apartments in Marysville
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

14621 46th Avenue Northeast

14621 46th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14621 46th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
14621 46th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 14621 46th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14621 46th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14621 46th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14621 46th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14621 46th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

