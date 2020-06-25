6225 Park Way

Amenities
AVAILABLE November 7th. An EARLIER move-in date might be possible.
Beautifully refreshed home in a lovely quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Fresh paint and newly remodeled with lots of natural sunlight!
Recessed dimmable lights, beautiful and well-maintained fully fenced front and backyard.
Full car garage and RV or boat parking.
Within walking distance to Edmonds Community College, LA Fitness, Bus line and Hwy 99, which provides a convenient commute to Boeing, UW and downtown Seattle.
Easy access to freeway (I5, I405), Shopping Centers and Alderwood Mall.
Rent: $2095 plus utilities. Lease-term: 9months.
Move-in cost: First and last month rent and security deposit of $2095 ($300 of which is not refundable for cleaning).
Non-refundable $55 application fee for background check per adult applicant.
No drugs, no smoking, no vaping.
Eligibility: Verifiable income of 3x rent, good credit, positive rental history, and a clean background.