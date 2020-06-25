6225 Park Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

AVAILABLE November 7th. An EARLIER move-in date might be possible.



Beautifully refreshed home in a lovely quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Lynnwood.

Fresh paint and newly remodeled with lots of natural sunlight!

Recessed dimmable lights, beautiful and well-maintained fully fenced front and backyard.

Full car garage and RV or boat parking.

Within walking distance to Edmonds Community College, LA Fitness, Bus line and Hwy 99, which provides a convenient commute to Boeing, UW and downtown Seattle.

Easy access to freeway (I5, I405), Shopping Centers and Alderwood Mall.

Rent: $2095 plus utilities. Lease-term: 9months.

Move-in cost: First and last month rent and security deposit of $2095 ($300 of which is not refundable for cleaning).

Non-refundable $55 application fee for background check per adult applicant.

No drugs, no smoking, no vaping.

Eligibility: Verifiable income of 3x rent, good credit, positive rental history, and a clean background.