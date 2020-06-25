All apartments in Lynnwood
Location

6225 Park Way, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
AVAILABLE November 7th. An EARLIER move-in date might be possible.

Beautifully refreshed home in a lovely quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Fresh paint and newly remodeled with lots of natural sunlight!
Recessed dimmable lights, beautiful and well-maintained fully fenced front and backyard.
Full car garage and RV or boat parking.
Within walking distance to Edmonds Community College, LA Fitness, Bus line and Hwy 99, which provides a convenient commute to Boeing, UW and downtown Seattle.
Easy access to freeway (I5, I405), Shopping Centers and Alderwood Mall.
Rent: $2095 plus utilities. Lease-term: 9months.
Move-in cost: First and last month rent and security deposit of $2095 ($300 of which is not refundable for cleaning).
Non-refundable $55 application fee for background check per adult applicant.
No drugs, no smoking, no vaping.
Eligibility: Verifiable income of 3x rent, good credit, positive rental history, and a clean background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Park Way have any available units?
6225 Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 6225 Park Way have?
Some of 6225 Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Park Way offers parking.
Does 6225 Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6225 Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Park Way have a pool?
No, 6225 Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Park Way have accessible units?
No, 6225 Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
