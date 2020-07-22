5800 200th Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

This clean 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo at Forest Lynn is convenient to everything. Close to public transportation and the Park and Ride. Convenient to 99, 5, 405 and Mukilteo Speedway. Near groceries, shopping, restaurants, etc. - only minutes from Alderwood Mall and Target. This condo is clean and efficient with and features a wood burning fireplace and balcony. Washer and Dryer in Unit! There is also an on site pool available during warmer months. One off street reserved parking space included. Additional guest parking available. Great location for a great home at a great price! Available Now! Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment to see this condo. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year or LONGER preferred.