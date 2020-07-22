All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

5800 200th Street SW

5800 200th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5800 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
This clean 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo at Forest Lynn is convenient to everything. Close to public transportation and the Park and Ride. Convenient to 99, 5, 405 and Mukilteo Speedway. Near groceries, shopping, restaurants, etc. - only minutes from Alderwood Mall and Target. This condo is clean and efficient with and features a wood burning fireplace and balcony. Washer and Dryer in Unit! There is also an on site pool available during warmer months. One off street reserved parking space included. Additional guest parking available. Great location for a great home at a great price! Available Now! Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your appointment to see this condo. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year or LONGER preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 200th Street SW have any available units?
5800 200th Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 5800 200th Street SW have?
Some of 5800 200th Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 200th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
5800 200th Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 200th Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 5800 200th Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 5800 200th Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 5800 200th Street SW offers parking.
Does 5800 200th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 200th Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 200th Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 5800 200th Street SW has a pool.
Does 5800 200th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 5800 200th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 200th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 200th Street SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 200th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 200th Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
