Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

5605 172nd Place SW

5605 172nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5605 172nd Place Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Light filled 3 Bedroom in Lynnwood! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1a29764063

Hello and Welcome home to this tastefully updated Meadowdale Home. Amenities include Hardwood Flooring throughout, Stainless Appliances, Tile Counters, Updated Master Bath with Tile Shower and Quartz Counters, Updated Windows, Family room, Gas Fireplace, Fully Fenced yard, Large Deck, Abundant Garden Space, RV parking, Washer and dryer included.

Centrally Located between Edmonds and Alderwood in the heart of Lynnwood. Enjoy nearby bus lines, QFC, Restaurants, Alderwood Mall, Meadowdale Playfields. Walking distance to Meadowdale Neighborhood Park. Tenant pays all utilities.

Don't miss out on this Lovingly Cared for and Well Maintained Home.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4925286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 172nd Place SW have any available units?
5605 172nd Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 5605 172nd Place SW have?
Some of 5605 172nd Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 172nd Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
5605 172nd Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 172nd Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 172nd Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 5605 172nd Place SW offers parking.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 172nd Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW have a pool?
No, 5605 172nd Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW have accessible units?
No, 5605 172nd Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5605 172nd Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 172nd Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 172nd Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.
