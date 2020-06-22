5605 172nd Place SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Light filled 3 Bedroom in Lynnwood! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/1a29764063



Hello and Welcome home to this tastefully updated Meadowdale Home. Amenities include Hardwood Flooring throughout, Stainless Appliances, Tile Counters, Updated Master Bath with Tile Shower and Quartz Counters, Updated Windows, Family room, Gas Fireplace, Fully Fenced yard, Large Deck, Abundant Garden Space, RV parking, Washer and dryer included.



Centrally Located between Edmonds and Alderwood in the heart of Lynnwood. Enjoy nearby bus lines, QFC, Restaurants, Alderwood Mall, Meadowdale Playfields. Walking distance to Meadowdale Neighborhood Park. Tenant pays all utilities.



Don't miss out on this Lovingly Cared for and Well Maintained Home.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4925286)