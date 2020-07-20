All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 5317 191st St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
5317 191st St SW
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5317 191st St SW

5317 191st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5317 191st Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Showing Sat 5/11 at NOON! Cute 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard on Quiet Street in Lynnwood - Text with questions. 206-228-9017

This adorable home is on a large lot with lots of trees, set back from the road for privacy.
It features a newer kitchen with updated appliances and fresh paint throughout.
Home also has a one car garage and fenced back yard.

Quiet well kept street off 196th in Lynnwood just minutes to Fred Meyer or Alderwood Mall.

One small dog possible. NO cats.

Min credit score 600
Must gross 2.5 times the rent to qualify.

206-228-9017 TEXT for tour time.
Anita

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 191st St SW have any available units?
5317 191st St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
Is 5317 191st St SW currently offering any rent specials?
5317 191st St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 191st St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 191st St SW is pet friendly.
Does 5317 191st St SW offer parking?
Yes, 5317 191st St SW offers parking.
Does 5317 191st St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 191st St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 191st St SW have a pool?
No, 5317 191st St SW does not have a pool.
Does 5317 191st St SW have accessible units?
No, 5317 191st St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 191st St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 191st St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 191st St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 191st St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College