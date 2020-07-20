5317 191st St SW

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Showing Sat 5/11 at NOON! Cute 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard on Quiet Street in Lynnwood - Text with questions. 206-228-9017



This adorable home is on a large lot with lots of trees, set back from the road for privacy.

It features a newer kitchen with updated appliances and fresh paint throughout.

Home also has a one car garage and fenced back yard.



Quiet well kept street off 196th in Lynnwood just minutes to Fred Meyer or Alderwood Mall.



One small dog possible. NO cats.



Min credit score 600

Must gross 2.5 times the rent to qualify.



206-228-9017 TEXT for tour time.

Anita



(RLNE4845240)