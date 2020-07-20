4020 188th St SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lynnwood Rambler!!! - Beautiful Lynnwood home! This home has carpeting in the family room and dining area, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood everywhere in the living room and bedrooms. The dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room and has a slider leading out to the backyard deck. The master bedroom has a bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a living room. The garage is deep. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5026786)