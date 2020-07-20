All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 4020 188th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
4020 188th St SW
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4020 188th St SW

4020 188th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4020 188th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lynnwood Rambler!!! - Beautiful Lynnwood home! This home has carpeting in the family room and dining area, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood everywhere in the living room and bedrooms. The dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room and has a slider leading out to the backyard deck. The master bedroom has a bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bath and a living room. The garage is deep. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5026786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 188th St SW have any available units?
4020 188th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4020 188th St SW have?
Some of 4020 188th St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 188th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
4020 188th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 188th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 188th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 4020 188th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 4020 188th St SW offers parking.
Does 4020 188th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 188th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 188th St SW have a pool?
No, 4020 188th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 4020 188th St SW have accessible units?
No, 4020 188th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 188th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 188th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 188th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 188th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLynnwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College