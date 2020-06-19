All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 20818 59th Pl W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
20818 59th Pl W
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

20818 59th Pl W

20818 59th Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20818 59th Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN SHOWING WED (7/17) 3:30 PM! Charming Lynnwood House in Cedar Valley near Hall Lake with Nice Yard - Pet Ok - OPEN SHOWING WED 3:30 PM (7/17)

This charming 3 bed one bath home features a lovely private backyard in a quiet Lynnwood neighborhood.
Home has a carport and parking for up to 5 vehicles, new carpet in living room, hardwoods in bedrooms and kit.
Bathroom has nice double vanity and soaker size tub.
Large fenced yard with Fire Pit and storage shed.

Pets are welcome, but limit 2 with some breed restrictions.

Minimum credit score 650- for screening criminal, rental, and credit history is required.

Open House FRIDAY 7/17 at 3:30 pm.
206-228-9017 TEXT ONLY for questions.
Please put the address in the text.

(RLNE4982846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20818 59th Pl W have any available units?
20818 59th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 20818 59th Pl W have?
Some of 20818 59th Pl W's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20818 59th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20818 59th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20818 59th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20818 59th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 20818 59th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 20818 59th Pl W offers parking.
Does 20818 59th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20818 59th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20818 59th Pl W have a pool?
No, 20818 59th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20818 59th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20818 59th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20818 59th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20818 59th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20818 59th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20818 59th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College