20818 59th Pl W

Amenities

pet friendly carport fire pit carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN SHOWING WED (7/17) 3:30 PM! Charming Lynnwood House in Cedar Valley near Hall Lake with Nice Yard - Pet Ok - OPEN SHOWING WED 3:30 PM (7/17)



This charming 3 bed one bath home features a lovely private backyard in a quiet Lynnwood neighborhood.

Home has a carport and parking for up to 5 vehicles, new carpet in living room, hardwoods in bedrooms and kit.

Bathroom has nice double vanity and soaker size tub.

Large fenced yard with Fire Pit and storage shed.



Pets are welcome, but limit 2 with some breed restrictions.



Minimum credit score 650- for screening criminal, rental, and credit history is required.



Open House FRIDAY 7/17 at 3:30 pm.

206-228-9017 TEXT ONLY for questions.

Please put the address in the text.



(RLNE4982846)