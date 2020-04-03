All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

19309 40th Ave W

19309 40th Avenue West · (425) 776-3676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19309 40th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit E8 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhose style apartment in Lynnwood. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,480/month rent. $1,480 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Donald & Karen Johnston at 425-776-3676 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19309 40th Ave W have any available units?
19309 40th Ave W has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19309 40th Ave W have?
Some of 19309 40th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19309 40th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
19309 40th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19309 40th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19309 40th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 19309 40th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 19309 40th Ave W does offer parking.
Does 19309 40th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19309 40th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19309 40th Ave W have a pool?
No, 19309 40th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 19309 40th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 19309 40th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 19309 40th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 19309 40th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19309 40th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19309 40th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
