18530 52nd Ave West #D7

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! This condo is centrally located so cut down on your daily commute with quick access to I-5, and I-405! All while being right down the street from the bustling downtown where you will find the Alderwood mall, many places to eat, lots of entertainment, as well as many parks and the Interurban Trail! Come home after a long day in the community and be greeted by ample natural light in your cozy living room, where you can put your feet up, and take a breather on the couch as you relax and unwind in front of your fireplace as you read your favorite book. Let your inner chef shine in this gourmet kitchen, complete with new granite countertops, chic white cabinetry, and a pantry for extra storage! Retreat to your master bedroom that is your own personal oasis, where you will find a large updated closet system with soft close drawers, that will make storing all your personal belongings a breeze. Call today, and don’t miss out on this great opportunity!