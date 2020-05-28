All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

18526 52nd Ave W #B3

18526 52nd Avenue West · (425) 343-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18526 52nd Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Spacious Townhome Centrally located in Lynnwood. - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click on the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MwOjVNnmYB4aKrLn8P372bzpWlxLk6EQ
Nice 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath townhome with 3 assigned parking spaces including 1 carport. Large living room with woodburning fireplace and access to deck. Spacious Kitchen includes pantry and all appliances (refrigerator, range.oven, dishwasher & microwave). Separate dining room. 1/2 Bathroom. UPSTAIRS: Bedrooms include large master bedroom with 2 large closets. Full size washer/dryer. Tons of storage inside unit and large storage room off covered parking space. Covered front patio overlooks beautiful courtyard. Located on busline and within minutes to conveniences (shopping, Mall, restaurants) and freeway access.

~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~ Security deposit $2500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 3 months)
~ Lease term is minimum 12 months
~ Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water, sewer & garbage fee $100 a month
~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals

(RLNE5858016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have any available units?
18526 52nd Ave W #B3 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have?
Some of 18526 52nd Ave W #B3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 currently offering any rent specials?
18526 52nd Ave W #B3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 is pet friendly.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 offer parking?
Yes, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 does offer parking.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have a pool?
No, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 does not have a pool.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have accessible units?
No, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18526 52nd Ave W #B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
