18526 52nd Ave W #B3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Spacious Townhome Centrally located in Lynnwood. - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click on the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MwOjVNnmYB4aKrLn8P372bzpWlxLk6EQ

Nice 2 bdrm, 1.5 bath townhome with 3 assigned parking spaces including 1 carport. Large living room with woodburning fireplace and access to deck. Spacious Kitchen includes pantry and all appliances (refrigerator, range.oven, dishwasher & microwave). Separate dining room. 1/2 Bathroom. UPSTAIRS: Bedrooms include large master bedroom with 2 large closets. Full size washer/dryer. Tons of storage inside unit and large storage room off covered parking space. Covered front patio overlooks beautiful courtyard. Located on busline and within minutes to conveniences (shopping, Mall, restaurants) and freeway access.



~ Showings are by appointment only. We can do a Virtual Tour in Real Time. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ No application(s) are accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or Virtual Tour with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~ Security deposit $2500 required. The security deposit can be pro-rated if necessary (over 3 months)

~ Lease term is minimum 12 months

~ Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water, sewer & garbage fee $100 a month

~ Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~ View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals



(RLNE5858016)