Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities concierge courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking business center cc payments clubhouse internet access internet cafe package receiving trash valet

Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA. Experience convenience and the serenity of our community as we are off the beaten path yet close to everything: Clover Park Tech, Pierce County Sounder, Bates Tech, Gravelly Lake, St Clare Hospital, Lakewood Gardens and Lakewood Towne Center, fine dining and specialty shops. James is about 3 miles from the entrance of the former McChord Airforce base (now JBLM) and 8 miles from the main gates of former Ft. Lewis (JBLM). Take a dip in our heated outdoor pool or exercise in our exclusive get fit gym. Dont forget to bring your furry friends as we are a pet friendly community. Welcome home!