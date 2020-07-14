All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

James

Open Now until 6pm
4828 123rd St SW · (253) 252-1827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Brown - One Bedroom Studio One Bath-1

$1,029

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Cagney - One Bedroom One Bath-1

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Dean - One Bedroom One Bath Deluxe-1

$1,109

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Etta - Two Bedrooms One Bath Townhome-1

$1,179

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

Etta - Two Bedrooms One Bath Townhome-2

$1,379

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

Joyce - Two Bedrooms Two Baths Deluxe-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Stewart - Three Bedroom Two Baths-1

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Stewart - Three Bedroom Two Baths-2

$1,749

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from James.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
trash valet
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA. Experience convenience and the serenity of our community as we are off the beaten path yet close to everything: Clover Park Tech, Pierce County Sounder, Bates Tech, Gravelly Lake, St Clare Hospital, Lakewood Gardens and Lakewood Towne Center, fine dining and specialty shops. James is about 3 miles from the entrance of the former McChord Airforce base (now JBLM) and 8 miles from the main gates of former Ft. Lewis (JBLM). Take a dip in our heated outdoor pool or exercise in our exclusive get fit gym. Dont forget to bring your furry friends as we are a pet friendly community. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent or $262.50 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does James have any available units?
James offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,029, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,179, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,549. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does James have?
Some of James's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is James currently offering any rent specials?
James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is James pet-friendly?
Yes, James is pet friendly.
Does James offer parking?
Yes, James offers parking.
Does James have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, James offers units with in unit laundry.
Does James have a pool?
Yes, James has a pool.
Does James have accessible units?
Yes, James has accessible units.
Does James have units with dishwashers?
Yes, James has units with dishwashers.

