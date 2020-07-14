Amenities
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA. Experience convenience and the serenity of our community as we are off the beaten path yet close to everything: Clover Park Tech, Pierce County Sounder, Bates Tech, Gravelly Lake, St Clare Hospital, Lakewood Gardens and Lakewood Towne Center, fine dining and specialty shops. James is about 3 miles from the entrance of the former McChord Airforce base (now JBLM) and 8 miles from the main gates of former Ft. Lewis (JBLM). Take a dip in our heated outdoor pool or exercise in our exclusive get fit gym. Dont forget to bring your furry friends as we are a pet friendly community. Welcome home!