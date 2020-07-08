All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9601 Onyx Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
9601 Onyx Drive SW
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

9601 Onyx Drive SW

9601 Onyx Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9601 Onyx Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom Rambler in the heart of Oakbrook! Available now!! - Spacious updated rambler. From the hardwood & porcelain tile floors to the granite counter tops, you will be more than impressed. A gas fireplace warms up the family room & kitchen area, granite countertops & cherry cabinets grace the kitchen & bathrooms, all three bedrooms have walk-in closets, the furnace boasts an electronic air purifier and there is even parking for your RV or boat in the gated side yard. The fully fenced backyard is private and very spacious. It has a tiered garden area, plenty of patio space and two sliders - one off the master bedroom and one off the kitchen/family room. Steilacoom Schools! Pet ok with $350 non refundable pet fee. Non smoking unit. Please contact Alyson via text or email. 253-468-9294 or alysonp@reisinvest.com.

(RLNE1970413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have any available units?
9601 Onyx Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have?
Some of 9601 Onyx Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Onyx Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Onyx Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Onyx Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 Onyx Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 9601 Onyx Drive SW offers parking.
Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 Onyx Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have a pool?
No, 9601 Onyx Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 9601 Onyx Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Onyx Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 Onyx Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College