9601 Onyx Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Large 3 bedroom Rambler in the heart of Oakbrook! Available now!! - Spacious updated rambler. From the hardwood & porcelain tile floors to the granite counter tops, you will be more than impressed. A gas fireplace warms up the family room & kitchen area, granite countertops & cherry cabinets grace the kitchen & bathrooms, all three bedrooms have walk-in closets, the furnace boasts an electronic air purifier and there is even parking for your RV or boat in the gated side yard. The fully fenced backyard is private and very spacious. It has a tiered garden area, plenty of patio space and two sliders - one off the master bedroom and one off the kitchen/family room. Steilacoom Schools! Pet ok with $350 non refundable pet fee. Non smoking unit. Please contact Alyson via text or email. 253-468-9294 or alysonp@reisinvest.com.



(RLNE1970413)