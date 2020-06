Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious (1330 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included. Home is within two miles of major shopping mall, grocery & drug stores, restaurants and schools. No Pets & No Smoking.



New Carpet, New Paint, New Appliances, New Window Coverings.