7311 North Street Southwest

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to your new home, the home you've been searching for! This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4,805 sq. ft. home in Lakewood has everything you've been looking for. This beautiful open floor plan, features a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of counter space, and wet bar off the living room. Relax in the spacious living room or entertain in the formal living and dining areas. The master suite features a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, and separate sinks. Large secondary rooms, and office. Enjoy those warm summer nights on the back patio with lots of space! Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.