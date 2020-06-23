All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:53 PM

7311 North Street Southwest

7311 North Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7311 North Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home, the home you've been searching for! This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4,805 sq. ft. home in Lakewood has everything you've been looking for. This beautiful open floor plan, features a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of counter space, and wet bar off the living room. Relax in the spacious living room or entertain in the formal living and dining areas. The master suite features a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, and separate sinks. Large secondary rooms, and office. Enjoy those warm summer nights on the back patio with lots of space! Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 North Street Southwest have any available units?
7311 North Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 North Street Southwest have?
Some of 7311 North Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 North Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
7311 North Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 North Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 North Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 7311 North Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 7311 North Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 7311 North Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 North Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 North Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 7311 North Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 7311 North Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 7311 North Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 North Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 North Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
