All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6919 Citrine Ln SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
6919 Citrine Ln SW
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

6919 Citrine Ln SW

6919 Citrine Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6919 Citrine Lane Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! This home is available on a rent to own basis only. Short term rent to own while in process of buying. Down payment assistance and closing cost credits may be available contact to find out more!
Text for a quicker reply!
Lovely home near Oakbrook Golf Club
COMPLETE REMODEL WILL FEATURE:
- Modern finishes throughout
- New deck
- New kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops
- New electrical panel and meter
- New Water heater and furnace
- Stainless steel appliances
- New entry doors, door handles and closet doors throughout
- New tile in bathrooms
- New bathtub and toilet
- New bathroom vanities
- New garage door
- All new double pane windows including sliding glass door
- New laminate flooring
- New designer paint throughout
- New lighting fixtures throughout
- New High Efficiency toilets in each bathroom
- Updated landscaping

(RLNE4642101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have any available units?
6919 Citrine Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have?
Some of 6919 Citrine Ln SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Citrine Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Citrine Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Citrine Ln SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 Citrine Ln SW is pet friendly.
Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW offer parking?
Yes, 6919 Citrine Ln SW offers parking.
Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 Citrine Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have a pool?
No, 6919 Citrine Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 6919 Citrine Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Citrine Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 Citrine Ln SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College