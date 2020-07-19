6919 Citrine Ln SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! This home is available on a rent to own basis only. Short term rent to own while in process of buying. Down payment assistance and closing cost credits may be available contact to find out more!

Text for a quicker reply!

Lovely home near Oakbrook Golf Club

COMPLETE REMODEL WILL FEATURE:

- Modern finishes throughout

- New deck

- New kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops

- New electrical panel and meter

- New Water heater and furnace

- Stainless steel appliances

- New entry doors, door handles and closet doors throughout

- New tile in bathrooms

- New bathtub and toilet

- New bathroom vanities

- New garage door

- All new double pane windows including sliding glass door

- New laminate flooring

- New designer paint throughout

- New lighting fixtures throughout

- New High Efficiency toilets in each bathroom

- Updated landscaping



(RLNE4642101)