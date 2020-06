Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Come home to quiet! Charming cottage home on private drive up from Steilacoom Lake. New flooring, wood blinds and paint. Three bedroom/one bath. Spacious garage. Just two miles from shopping, restaurants & schools. No Smoking / No Pets.

$1395/month.

