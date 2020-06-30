All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

15401 Grant Ave SW

15401 Grant Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15401 Grant Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home - Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom with garage and large fenced yard. The living room offers a fireplace, hardwoods and off the kitchen nook area. The kitchen has been remodeled and offers nice counter space and cabinets. Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage area. 2 Bedrooms are on the main level with hardwoods. The bathroom has been remodeled and on the main level. The basement offers some flex space area and your 3rd bedroom. Close to Military Bases and freeways, shopping.

(RLNE5579310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15401 Grant Ave SW have any available units?
15401 Grant Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 15401 Grant Ave SW have?
Some of 15401 Grant Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15401 Grant Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
15401 Grant Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15401 Grant Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 15401 Grant Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 15401 Grant Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 15401 Grant Ave SW offers parking.
Does 15401 Grant Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15401 Grant Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15401 Grant Ave SW have a pool?
No, 15401 Grant Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 15401 Grant Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 15401 Grant Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 15401 Grant Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15401 Grant Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

