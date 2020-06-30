15401 Grant Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Home - Lakewood - 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom with garage and large fenced yard. The living room offers a fireplace, hardwoods and off the kitchen nook area. The kitchen has been remodeled and offers nice counter space and cabinets. Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage area. 2 Bedrooms are on the main level with hardwoods. The bathroom has been remodeled and on the main level. The basement offers some flex space area and your 3rd bedroom. Close to Military Bases and freeways, shopping.



(RLNE5579310)