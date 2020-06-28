14521 Union Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute and convenient 1 bedroom duplex available near JBLM. This one bedroom is a duplex with yard and storage unit. Open the front door to good size living room and dining room. Updated kitchen counter tops and area. Spacious one bedroom with laminate flooring. Nice bathroom with stackable washer and dryer in the room. Enjoy the back door with plenty of room in the back for entertaining. Available for immediate move in. Deposit $1000

