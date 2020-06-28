All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 14521 Union Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
14521 Union Avenue Southwest
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

14521 Union Avenue Southwest

14521 Union Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14521 Union Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and convenient 1 bedroom duplex available near JBLM. This one bedroom is a duplex with yard and storage unit. Open the front door to good size living room and dining room. Updated kitchen counter tops and area. Spacious one bedroom with laminate flooring. Nice bathroom with stackable washer and dryer in the room. Enjoy the back door with plenty of room in the back for entertaining. Available for immediate move in. Deposit $1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have any available units?
14521 Union Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 14521 Union Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Union Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Union Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 Union Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14521 Union Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Bellamy Park
10821 108th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College