Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

13071 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit D

13071 Pacific Highway Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

13071 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
13071 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit D Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT. is close to public transportation, JBLM, schools, coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. With its amazing layout and charm, you are sure to fall in love! Washer and Dryer are included. All units have a private patio with a fenced enclosure. Water, Sewer, and Trash is paid as a flat rate of $75.00 month.

Rent: $1,325.00
Deposit is $1,250.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval. If approved you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/ per month).

Pictures are of a model unit and will differ in size, appliances, and layout. The home has a no smoking policy. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5221981)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
