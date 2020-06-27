All apartments in Lakewood
12527 Glenwood Ave SW
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

12527 Glenwood Ave SW

12527 Glenwood Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

12527 Glenwood Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
South Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom Rambler With A/C! - This beautifully updated rambler features 3 good size bedrooms, 1.75 baths, formal dining room and huge bonus room! Private setting on over 3/4 acres of land with fully fenced back yard! Welcoming covered front patio, open & spacious floor plan, stunning woodwork & fabulous built-ins, custom fixtures, light & bright dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beamed ceilings, breath taking 5 piece master bath with soaking tub, large shed in backyard, Air Conditioning, RV parking, & much more! Close to JBLM.

Richard@havenrent.com

#3074

(RLNE5054377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have any available units?
12527 Glenwood Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have?
Some of 12527 Glenwood Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 Glenwood Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
12527 Glenwood Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 Glenwood Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW offers parking.
Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have a pool?
No, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 Glenwood Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12527 Glenwood Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
