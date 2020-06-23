11710 Woodbine Ln SW

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! ... brick house ... quiet street ...1/4 ac.lot...PERFECT! - HUGE 1/4 acre fenced lot under towering fir trees...

mid-century brick home that was remodeled just 3 years ago...

and the condition is IMMACULATE!

Wonderful BRICK home located in a QUIET, quality, established Lakewood subdivision,

just off Nyanza near the Lakewood Towne Center shopping complex.



This 1,266 sq ft single-level home has

- 3 bedrooms

- 1 1/2 bathrooms

- a spacious living room with fireplace

- light & bright kitchen with small eating area overlooking private rear yard

- a large 2 car garage

- sep. laundry room with W/D hook-ups

Wonderful BIG FENCED REAR YARD (with a fire pit!) for your enjoyment.



GO LOOK NOW... it's vacant!



DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



ATTENTION Due to the COVID-19 epidemic we require that an interested party first apply and their application get APPROVED before we will physically show the property. If, after looking at it, you change your mind then we will refund the $50 application fee you paid.



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Call 253-222-3387 Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM



(RLNE3699283)