All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11710 Woodbine Ln SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
11710 Woodbine Ln SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

11710 Woodbine Ln SW

11710 Woodbine Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11710 Woodbine Lane Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
South Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! ... brick house ... quiet street ...1/4 ac.lot...PERFECT! - HUGE 1/4 acre fenced lot under towering fir trees...
mid-century brick home that was remodeled just 3 years ago...
and the condition is IMMACULATE!
Wonderful BRICK home located in a QUIET, quality, established Lakewood subdivision,
just off Nyanza near the Lakewood Towne Center shopping complex.

This 1,266 sq ft single-level home has
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 1/2 bathrooms
- a spacious living room with fireplace
- light & bright kitchen with small eating area overlooking private rear yard
- a large 2 car garage
- sep. laundry room with W/D hook-ups
Wonderful BIG FENCED REAR YARD (with a fire pit!) for your enjoyment.

GO LOOK NOW... it's vacant!

DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

ATTENTION Due to the COVID-19 epidemic we require that an interested party first apply and their application get APPROVED before we will physically show the property. If, after looking at it, you change your mind then we will refund the $50 application fee you paid.

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Call 253-222-3387 Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

(RLNE3699283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have any available units?
11710 Woodbine Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have?
Some of 11710 Woodbine Ln SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Woodbine Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Woodbine Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Woodbine Ln SW pet-friendly?
No, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW offer parking?
Yes, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW offers parking.
Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have a pool?
No, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Woodbine Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11710 Woodbine Ln SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College