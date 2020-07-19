Amenities

in unit laundry carport fireplace

3 bed 1.75 ba Lake Forest Park Rambler: 19835 32nd Ave NE - 3 bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms house in good Lake Forest Park location.



Rent is $1750/mo through July 2020. As of August 1, 2020, rent goes up to $1850 through the end of the lease term.



Sliding door off family room to a large backyard. Large living room with fireplace.



1-car carport. Washer/Dryer. Fenced backyard.



No pets/ no smoking.



Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $42 appl. fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.

MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.

Please contact Lee Beezhold at MacPherson's Property Management: 206-368-5735 / 206-546-6235 / email leeb@macphersonspm.com



(RLNE5557421)