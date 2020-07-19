Amenities
3 bed 1.75 ba Lake Forest Park Rambler: 19835 32nd Ave NE - 3 bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms house in good Lake Forest Park location.
Rent is $1750/mo through July 2020. As of August 1, 2020, rent goes up to $1850 through the end of the lease term.
Sliding door off family room to a large backyard. Large living room with fireplace.
1-car carport. Washer/Dryer. Fenced backyard.
No pets/ no smoking.
Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $42 appl. fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.
Please contact Lee Beezhold at MacPherson's Property Management: 206-368-5735 / 206-546-6235 / email leeb@macphersonspm.com
