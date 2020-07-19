All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

19835 32nd Ave NE

19835 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19835 32nd Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bed 1.75 ba Lake Forest Park Rambler: 19835 32nd Ave NE - 3 bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms house in good Lake Forest Park location.

Rent is $1750/mo through July 2020. As of August 1, 2020, rent goes up to $1850 through the end of the lease term.

Sliding door off family room to a large backyard. Large living room with fireplace.

1-car carport. Washer/Dryer. Fenced backyard.

No pets/ no smoking.

Available for 1 year lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $42 appl. fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details.
MUST VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.
Please contact Lee Beezhold at MacPherson's Property Management: 206-368-5735 / 206-546-6235 / email leeb@macphersonspm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
19835 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Is 19835 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19835 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19835 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 19835 32nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 19835 32nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19835 32nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19835 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19835 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19835 32nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19835 32nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19835 32nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
