Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:34 AM

17767 Beach Dr NE

17767 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17767 Beach Drive Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Horizon View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b25dd81054 ---- Please email GPS Renting to schedule a tour: lease@gpsrenting.com Waterfront 3 bed 2 bath rambler with covered dock and covered boat storage. Large light filled rooms overlooking Lake Washington. Master Suite in one wing with private deck. Additional two bedrooms on other end of the home. Large entertaining living/dining. Open concept family room/office with soaring fireplace and skylight. Built-ins in office area. Lake Washington steps away. One car garage on end of private street. So many great things to love about this area! Just minutes away from Lake Forest Park town center and 10 minutes from downtown Bothell with many restaurant and shopping options. A quick walk to the Burke-Gilman Trail. Easy access to HWY 522, I405 and I5. It is available 08/01/19 but she might be open to July 1st on a case by case basis. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

