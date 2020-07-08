All apartments in Lake Forest Park
17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE

17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Horizon View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE Available 06/01/20 Virtual Tours Available - Please follow this link for a virtual tour: https://youtu.be/Ez19MHIHh50

Lake Washington View! ** A MUST SEE** Gardener's paradise!
This cottage has a large yard with a Greenhouse. This is a very unique property that was built in the 1930's and used as a Caretaker's or Gardner's home for a mansion on Lake Washington. It is a one bedroom, one bath home with a Living Room, Dining Room and/or Office Area. Kitchen also has an eat-in area. Laundry room and lots of storage. A great deck off of the living room offers breath-taking views of Lake Washington. Very nice yard with a trelissed walkway to the house.
AN ADDED BONUS... 2-CAR GARAGE and off-street parking!
Walking distance to Lake Forest Park Shopping, Lake Forest Park Towne Center, Starbuck's, Dining, Burke Gilman Trail, parks and too many other amenities to list. Has a great neighborly feel and an excellent school system. A very short walk to the bus-line. Very convenient location and did we mention the VIEW!
Don't miss this one! Move-In Ready. New roof, new furnace, newly painted.

All utilities are tenants responsibility
Pets are Negotiable -Pet Rent of $50.00 per month/per pet will apply
$250 Administrative Fee
Non-Smoking Property

(RLNE2672732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have any available units?
17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have?
Some of 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE offers parking.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have a pool?
No, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have accessible units?
No, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

