Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

17707 1/2 Bothell Way NE Available 06/01/20 Virtual Tours Available - Please follow this link for a virtual tour: https://youtu.be/Ez19MHIHh50



Lake Washington View! ** A MUST SEE** Gardener's paradise!

This cottage has a large yard with a Greenhouse. This is a very unique property that was built in the 1930's and used as a Caretaker's or Gardner's home for a mansion on Lake Washington. It is a one bedroom, one bath home with a Living Room, Dining Room and/or Office Area. Kitchen also has an eat-in area. Laundry room and lots of storage. A great deck off of the living room offers breath-taking views of Lake Washington. Very nice yard with a trelissed walkway to the house.

AN ADDED BONUS... 2-CAR GARAGE and off-street parking!

Walking distance to Lake Forest Park Shopping, Lake Forest Park Towne Center, Starbuck's, Dining, Burke Gilman Trail, parks and too many other amenities to list. Has a great neighborly feel and an excellent school system. A very short walk to the bus-line. Very convenient location and did we mention the VIEW!

Don't miss this one! Move-In Ready. New roof, new furnace, newly painted.



All utilities are tenants responsibility

Pets are Negotiable -Pet Rent of $50.00 per month/per pet will apply

$250 Administrative Fee

Non-Smoking Property



(RLNE2672732)