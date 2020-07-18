All apartments in Lacey
Home
/
Lacey, WA
/
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

821 Essex Place NE. #1-B

821 Essex Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

821 Essex Place Northeast, Lacey, WA 98516

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in a Wonderful Community!! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
• Rent: $1,495.00
• Available: 08/01/2020
• Application Fee: $42.00
• Security Deposit: $1,495.00
• W.S.G. Fee: $75.00
• Admin Fee: $250.00
• Renter's Insurance Required

Description:
You’re going to love this cozy Condo! Ground level entry and no stairs make the living easy. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen with breakfast bar and serving counter. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and slider door to privet back patio for your enjoyment. Other amenities include wood burning fireplace, 1-Car garage with opener.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet no more than 20 Lbs.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You don’t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE1909980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have any available units?
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lacey, WA.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have?
Some of 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B currently offering any rent specials?
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B is pet friendly.
Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B offer parking?
Yes, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B offers parking.
Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have a pool?
No, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B does not have a pool.
Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have accessible units?
Yes, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B has accessible units.
Does 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Essex Place NE. #1-B has units with dishwashers.
