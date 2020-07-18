Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

821 Essex Place NE. #1-B Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in a Wonderful Community!! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

• Rent: $1,495.00

• Available: 08/01/2020

• Application Fee: $42.00

• Security Deposit: $1,495.00

• W.S.G. Fee: $75.00

• Admin Fee: $250.00

• Renter's Insurance Required



Description:

You’re going to love this cozy Condo! Ground level entry and no stairs make the living easy. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen with breakfast bar and serving counter. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and slider door to privet back patio for your enjoyment. Other amenities include wood burning fireplace, 1-Car garage with opener.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet no more than 20 Lbs.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE1909980)