Apartment List
/
WA
/
lacey
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
180 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1200 10th ave SE
1200 10th Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935 Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Lacey
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
658 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
590 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Westside
14 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
830 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
15 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
782 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2343 BLISS BEACH RD NW
2343 Bliss Beach Rd NW, Thurston County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
- BLISS BEACH COZY LOFT APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM, 3/4 BATH ON BUDD BAY. BEACH ACCESS, PATIO WITH FIREPLACE AND BBQ ON BEACH. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4144934)

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lacey rents declined over the past month

Lacey rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lacey stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,253 for a two-bedroom. Lacey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lacey over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in Washington for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Lacey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lacey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lacey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lacey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,253 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Lacey.
    • While rents in Lacey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Dallas (+1.1%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lacey than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Lacey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lacey 1 BedroomsLacey 2 BedroomsLacey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLacey 3 BedroomsLacey Apartments with Balcony
    Lacey Apartments with GarageLacey Apartments with GymLacey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLacey Apartments with Parking
    Lacey Apartments with PoolLacey Apartments with Washer-DryerLacey Dog Friendly ApartmentsLacey Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WA
    Olympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
    South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WASumner, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Saint Martin's UniversityShoreline Community College
    University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
    Bellevue College