Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:34 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
153 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodfield Estates
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
838 Phoenix St NE
838 Phoenix St NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Location, Private Fenced Yard, Pets OK - Property Id: 149179 Open House - Monday July 6 from 5:30 -6:30 with strict observance of social distancing + face mask. Excellent, central location just five minutes to I-5, Lacey and Tumwater.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8527 29th Way SE
8527 29th Way Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den (master downstairs), hardwood flooring, huge kitchen, granite and stainless, with cherry wood finish throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Lacey
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
2 Units Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified

1 of 110

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,218
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
DePont Station
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Village
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7
2104 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.75BA Condo in Palisades Park - Available 8/1. Ground floor 3BR/1.75BA unit in highly desired DuPont Palisade Park Community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Village
1621 Kincaid Street
1621 Kincaid Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1280 sqft
1621 Kincaid Street Available 08/01/20 1621 Kincaid street - Great lower level condo with front patio. Features living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and all major appliances. Master has attached bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Yehle Park Village
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 08/01/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Palisade Village
1479 Thompson Circle
1479 Thompson Circle, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Condo on Clocktower Park - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with a loft in DuPont. Situated right across the street from Clocktower Park and within easy walking distance to the post office and town center. Light and bright space.

July 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lacey rent trends were flat over the past month

Lacey rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Lacey stand at $1,013 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,252 for a two-bedroom. Lacey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lacey over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Washington for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,402; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Federal Way, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,755, is the only other major city besides Lacey to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • Spokane, Kent, and Bellevue have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Lacey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Lacey, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lacey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lacey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,252 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lacey fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lacey than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Lacey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

